In Pictures: Harris Reed reveals fluid renaissance collection at LFW

London Fashion Week AW22 kicked off with a bang last night, with an intimate presentation by the fast-emerging designer, Harris Reed.

Set in the grand church at St. John Smiths Square, Pimlico, the event captured all sides of Reed’s fluidity and talent. On entering the location, guests witnessed the young designer’s 60 Years A Queen collection, inspired by an 1897 book on Queen Victoria. A surprise performance by Sam Smith set the tone for the evening, during which the models began to regally move to the singer’s rendition of Desiree’s Kissing You.

The collection itself united Victorian era monarchic details with elements from the club-kid scene. Dramatic cuts and silhouettes adorned in lace tailoring and jewel tones contrasted retro tailoring and proportions, exhibiting Reed’s “queerer interpretation” of the regal wardrobe.

Image: Harris Reed, Feb '22 60 Years A Queen Photography by Marc Hibbert

Like their previous collection, created using found wedding dresses, Reed has again implemented sustainable practices into their line. Fabrics for this season were donated by the Italian Bussandri family, the owners of a 100-year-old business offering regal upholstery fabrics. Additionally, sequins used throughout the designs are sourced deadstock from a London-based supplier.

Created in a studio at The Standard, London, it is the first time Reed has been able to design in a fully functioning space. Since being at the forefront of conversation at last year’s MET Gala for dressing Iman, the designer has continued to have a major impact on the industry, cementing their place with the now-signature wide-brim headpieces and vertiginous platform boots.

The designer recently expanded their medium, bringing their gender-fluid messaging to the jewellery market in a collaboration with Missoma, inspired by their mask work created with the artist, Cassie Rendle. It will be exciting to see what Reed has coming up for this year, as they continue to offer a new and exciting take on the next generation of fashion.