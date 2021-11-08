In Pictures: Hervé Léger expands into athleisure

Luxury brand Hervé Léger has begun exploration within a new category, taking its offering into the activewear market in the form of a casual fashion line designed to meet the demands of the modern woman.

Hervé by Hervé Léger includes a range of bodysuits, sweatshirts, bandage tees, leggings, bike shorts, dresses and oversized jackets, created with comfort and ease of movement in mind.

A number of pieces in the collection come complete with the new Hervé logo in contrasting tones, with a colour scheme consisting of bright pinks, lemon and lilac.

“This is an opportune time to expand the reach of Hervé Léger,” said Melissa Lefere-Cobb, senior vice president of the parent company, Centric Brands, in a release. “A renewed interest in ‘90s style and our strength as an iconic luxury brand gave us the perfect platform to create a compelling new extension for the brand to reach new audiences.”

Image: Hervé Léger

The active-inspired collection hopes to win over the younger consumer, with approachable looks that draw influence from skater culture and supermodel style. Pieces are available for girls and women aged 14 to 70, an extensive range that hopes to exhibit the brand’s reach.

The new additions are a subtle jump aside from the typical occasionwear styles and signature bandage dresses the brand is known for. However, it looks as though the athleisure style is here to stay, with the label set to release four collections a year: two pre-collections, an autumn and a spring one.

Prices aim to be a little more budget-friendly, in consideration of the new younger target market, ranging from 136 dollars to 265 dollars.

Image: Hervé Léger

Image: Hervé Léger

Image: Hervé Léger

Image: Hervé Léger

Image: Hervé Léger