In Pictures: J. Lindeberg unveils its first women's RTW collection

Swedish sport and lifestyle brand J.Lindeberg, best known for its golf, ski and tennis products, has officially launched its debut women’s ready-to-wear (RTW) collection for spring/summer 2026.

First announced last summer, the new collection is to mark “30 years of bold progression” from the brand and is a significant milestone for J.Lindeberg’s ongoing evolution.

Founded in 1996, the brand has created a name for itself due to its product innovations in the golf, ski and tennis sectors, developing high-performance collections that offer technical function with versatility and modern design.

Campaign imagery of J.Lindeberg debut RTW women's collection SS26 Credits: J.Lindeberg

“This collection captures the pulse of a generation that moves with purpose, creates without pause, and dresses with intention,” said Hans-Christian Meyer, CEO of J.Lindeberg, in a statement. “As we mark three decades of boundary-pushing design, this new chapter in womenswear brings the energy of our sport heritage into everyday expression. It’s sensual in its confidence, sharp in its silhouette, and fluid enough to follow a woman wherever her ambition takes her. This is J.Lindeberg evolved— fearless and modern.”

The first-ever RTW collection celebrates J.Lindeberg’s Scandinavian roots while retaining a more forward-looking, global perspective. All pieces in the collection have been designed with the needs of active women in mind, with high expectations and dynamic lives, going from city streets to more creative areas, the outdoors, and more.

The RTW collection is now available in J. Lindeberg stores, as well as online and in wholesale partner locations.

