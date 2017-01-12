In Pictures: Jack Wills launches debut sportswear collection

Jack Wills has launched its first collection of activewear for women featuring a selection of sportswear clothing and accessories.

Available from the Jack Wills flagship store in Covent Garden and online, the Jack Wills Sporting Goods collection is made from breathable, form-fitting, long-lasting fabrics that have been tailored to capture for all kind of activities, from running a 10k to yoga, hitting the gym or even going for a swim.

The range comprises of sports bras, tops, sweatshirts, joggers, leggings and swimwear made in technical fabrics and as part of The Fabric of Jack, the brand’s commitment to transparency in its production, this collection has been sourced from P&R Texteis, a Portuguese manufacturer that specialises in technical sports garment.

Peter Williams, founder and chief executive of Jack Wills, said: “For years our customers have been asking for a sporting range, coinciding with a noticeable shift towards healthier lifestyles and a change in the way athleisure is perceived, and we’re happy that we’re able to respond to our customers’ demand.

“It is now totally acceptable to wear sportswear all day, every day, even if you haven’t worked out. This is what people enjoy wearing and feel comfortable in, and with our new range you’ll look absolutely fantastic.”

Jack Wills introduces first athleisure range

Highlights include: the Linden sports bra, which has been designed to keep its shape, fitting snugly and securely every time it is worn, as well as being made from super-opaque microfibres that offer protection against harmful UV rays; the breathable, high-performance Ashcott racer back tank top is perfect for the gym; while the Elmgate leggings made from an elasticated fabric are aimed at women who do lots of different activities such as spinning, running, yoga and netball.

Williams added: “This is exciting new ground for us and we have created a collection aimed at people of all ages. The products are a mix of sleek and luxurious, which helps blur the boundaries between daywear and activewear. We pride ourselves on how we source our products; technical kit needs to be fit for purpose and made to last so we have found a supplier with a pedigree within competitive sportswear and industry-leading know-how.”

Jack Wills Sporting Goods collection is available now with prices ranging from 19.95 pounds for gym wear bikini bottoms to 64.95 pounds for the Forton gym hoodie.

Images: courtesy of Jack Wills