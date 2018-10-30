In pictures: Jakarta Fashion Week 2019 focuses on cultural heritage

Last week, the Jakarta Fashion Week took place at Senayan City, Jakarta. As various brands and designers turned their focus to preserving their cultural heritage in timeless pieces, traditional batik were presented with sleek and everyday wearable cuts, and adored with intricate patterns characteristic of Indonesian textiles. But the show did more than simply update the past, as bold and innovative contemporary pieces also flooded the runways.

