In Pictures: Kassl Editions collaborates with Zara on clothing and interior collection

Popular Dutch jacket and bag brand Kassl Editions is releasing a capsule collection in collaboration with fashion retailer Zara. The collection consists of part ready-to-wear, part interior products, both characterised by Kassl’s minimalist aesthetic, deep colours and tactile use of materials.

Within the ready-to-wear category, reinterpretations of the typical square Kassl jacket can be found, initially inspired by traditional fishing jackets. A variant made of lightweight nylon is also featured, as well as a jacket made of nappa leather with contrasting seams. Additionally, a leather top and pants combination is also included and a pair of chunky shoes with an oversized silhouette, inspired by the quilted Kassl Pillow bag. The colour scheme includes blacks, greys, beige, dark blues, wine red and white.

Kassl Editions x Zara: typical Kassl jackets and modular home objects

On the interior front, Zara and Kassl present sleek, modular cabinets and tables with rounded corners, ceramic lamp bases with graphic shapes and a white carpet with a black line drawing. Kassl already made a trip to interior design last year with the Pillow Sofa, also derived from the popular Pillow Bag. Following the sofa’s raging success, a cushion-like seat has been added this year in the form of a rounded sofa with a quilted pattern reminiscent knitted material.

The collection is currently on display in two exhibition spaces at the Zara and Zara Home flagship stores in Milan. The exhibitions run parallel to the Salone del Mobile design fair, which ends on September 10. The launch of the collection to the general public is scheduled for September 12. Interior objects will then be available online and in stores worldwide, with clothing and accessories only present online. The prices of the collection have not yet been disclosed.

This article has been edited from Dutch by Rachel Douglass.