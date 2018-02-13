In Pictures: L.K. Bennett x Jenny Packham

British fashion retailer L.K. Bennett has unveiled its first-ever bridal shoe and clutch collaboration with British designer Jenny Packham.

Inspired by the leading ladies of the golden age of cinema including Old Hollywood icons Vivien Leigh and Bette Davis, and the vintage style of 1930’s Paris, the 16-piece footwear collection includes both high heel and flat options in various finishes including embellishments, satin and lace, as well as four styles of clutches.

Highlights include the ethereal ‘Scarlet’ heel and ‘Cari’ flat shoe, adorned with organza peonies, the lace ‘Parris’ block heel with grosgrain bow, the Dahlia’ high sandal, with drop crystals and the ‘Felicity’ high sandal, with glittered star detail.

For alternative brides, there is a bohemian leather ‘Dorothy’ heel, a ‘Deedee’ flat sandal, and the ‘Fern’ satin court, which has been embellished with delicate jewels and pearls, for a vintage touch.

L.K. Bennett launches first-ever bridal shoe collection

Commenting on the collaboration, Packham said: “There is a strong synergy between the L.K.Bennett woman and the Jenny Packham Bride so it seemed natural and very exciting for me to collaborate with their design team.

“A project of passion, the combination of the Jenny Packham aesthetic with the renowned design heritage and quality of L.K.Bennett has resulted in a beautiful collection of shoes and bags of which I am very proud.”

The collaboration also offers matching bag styles, in an array of fabrics, including lace and shimmering box clutches, standout pieces are the ‘Brigitte’ vintage-inspired embellished satin pouch and the ‘Sissi’ grosgrain structured clutch with pearl edging.

The 16 styles of footwear and 4 styles of clutches range from 195 pounds to 495 pounds and are available in selected L.K.Bennett stores globally and lkbennett.com.

Images: courtesy of L.K. Bennett