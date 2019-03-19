In Pictures: Lacoste x Keith Haring

French fashion and lifestyle brand Lacoste is paying tribute to artist Keith Haring with a new collection of apparel and accessories for women, men and children featuring his pop-infused designs.

Launching on March 27, the Keith Haring collection will feature his Pop Art and graffiti-like designs including the late artists ‘Barking Dog’ and ‘Heart’ drawings displayed on a T-shirt or discretely applied on the collar of a polo shirt or the back of a tennis shoe.

This collection, done in collaboration with Artestar, which represents high-profile artists, photographers, designers, and creatives, “pays tribute to an artist but also to a free, creative and timeless spirit. Conceived and designed for all those who want to inject a touch of art in their life, this colourful, pop-influenced collection,” explains Lacoste in a statement.

The pop-influenced multi-coloured all-over prints will feature across Lacoste’s polo shirts, T-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts, dresses and swimsuits, as well as the lining of bomber jackets, a sneaker, and a reversible tote bag. There are also three watches for children.

The Lacoste x Keith Haring will be available at Lacoste online and in selected stores from March 27.

Keith Haring’s designs have previously featured on Toms shoes and on a capsule Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet collection of ready-to-wear, accessories, ball gown skirts, and shoes.

Images: courtesy of Lacoste