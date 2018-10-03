In Pictures: Liberty x Nanushka

Budapest-based contemporary design house Nanushka has launched a capsule collection using Liberty Fabric to create an exclusive autumn/winter 2018 collection for the luxury department store.

Drawing on disparate references such as ‘80s movies, Americana, the Wild West and Eastern culture, Nanushka has reimagined her street style favourite, ski-wear inspired puffer coats using various Liberty Fabrics including the dark floral ‘Elizabeth’ and the blush-toned pink and plum ‘Mortimer’ print.

The Nanushka Hide jacket has become a signature piece from the Budapest brand and is cut from vegan faux-leather in an exaggerated, oversized puffer jacket shape, but has previously been showcased in block colours and croc embossed pattern.

Nanushka founder and creative director Sandra Sandor worked directly with Liberty’s womenswear buying team to select the two prints from Liberty’s print archive of over 45,000 to recreate the Hide jacket.

The limited-edition three-piece collection will debut as part of a three week pop-up in Liberty, reinventing the feel and atmosphere of Nanushka’s Budapest store using elements taken from the flagship including galvanised steel, velvet and a custom-built mirror that aims to create an “evocative, eclectic but harmonious feel” within the pop-up space until October 22.

Nanushka launched in Hungary in 2006 by Budapest native and London College of Fashion graduate Sandra Sandor on the principles of “finding the mutual language between apparent opposites” and uses leather-look designs with vegan principles and luxurious fabrics that are easily washable.

The Liberty x Nanushka Hide puffer jackets are 505 pounds each.

