In Pictures: Louis Vuitton collaborates with six artists on Artycapucines Collection

For the third instalment of its artist partnerships, luxury design house Louis Vuitton has unveiled the new designs of its acclaimed Capucines bag made in collaboration with six contemporary artists.

As part of the houses’ ongoing Artycapucines Collection, Louis Vuitton asked international artists, Gregor Hildebrandt, Donna Huanca, Huang Yuxing, Vik Muniz, Paola Pivi and Zeng Fanzhi, to transform a blank canvas of the bag to represent their own signature style. Each bag is crafted in the brand’s ateliers by its artisans, with Louis Vuitton aiming to highlight both its own craftsmanship and the artists’ creativity.

In past collaborations, the luxury house has worked with a wide variety of artists from the likes of Zhao Zhao, Urs Fischer, Henry Taylor and Liu Wei on limited edition designs. The collection now includes a total of 18 bags, with the brand stating in a release: “Each bag embodies the House’s unending commitment to savoir-faire and craft, while affirming the Capucines as the ultimate expression of Louis Vuitton’s timeless elegance.”

Image: Louis Vuitton, Donna Huanca

Image: Louis Vuitton, Gregor Hildebrandt

Image: Louis Vuitton, Huang Yuxing

Image: Louis Vuitton, Paola Pivi

Image: Louis Vuitton, Vik Muniz

Image: Louis Vuitton, Zeng Fanzhi

All the bags in the third Artycapucines Collection will be available from the end of October, with a limit of 200 each available.