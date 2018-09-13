In pictures: Madewell’s first menswear collection

J. Crew’s premium denim brand Madewell launched its first ever menswear line yesterday. The debut capsule collection features 38 pieces, including 21 denim styles. With prices starting at 115 US dollars (approximately 88 pounds), the line is available at Madwell’s website and 31 Nordstrom locations across the United States.

“As we expand the Madewell point of view into new categories, men’s was a logical step for the brand”, said the company’s President, Libby Wadle, adding that the company took two years to develop its menswear collection. “Our goal was to make a wearable collection, rooted in denim. These are classic-meets-modern pieces, in washes that only get better with age”.

A pop-up store will run from September 14-16 in New York to showcase the new menswear line. It is to be located at 55 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn.

Photos: courtesy of Madewell.