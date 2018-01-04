In Pictures: Marni x Stutterheim SS’18

London - Luxury fashion label Marni has teamed up with premium outerwear label Stutterheim once more to create a limited edition, capsule collection.

The Marni x Stutterheim Spring/Summer 2018 collection sees the Italian pret-a-porter label merge its avant-garde aesthetic with the Swedish label’s timeless appeal to develop a new, exclusive raincoat collection.

Marni teams up with Stutterheim for limited edition capsule collection

The limited edition collection includes unique striping, colour-blocking and silhouettes which are inspired by the history of both brands. Featuring six new designs, three for women and three for men, the Marni x Stutterheim SS’18 collection sees Marni incorporating Stutterheim favoured rubberized cotton in new ways. The result is capsule collection which features monochromatic contrasts, new forms and detailing.

The new capsule collection builds on Marni x Stutterheim first limited edition collaborative range, which launched for SS'17 and featured two designs. The Stutterheim x Marni SS'18 limited edition rain coat collection is set to launch early February at selected retailers, as well as online at marni.com. Prices for the collection are slated to start at 600 euros.

Photos: Courtesy of Stutterheim