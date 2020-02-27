In pictures: Mini Mode - London Kids Fashion Week returns for fifth edition

London - Mini Mode - Global Kids Fashion Week celebrated a successful fifth edition earlier this month at St Mary’s in Central London, shining a spotlight on kid’s fashion in the UK’s fashion capital.

The show, running from 14 - 15 February, showcased a mix of both established and emerging childrenswear designers from around the globe, including A*Dee, Mitch & Son, MiTCH, Baronessa Demi-Couture, Bebebebe, Bellos Boutique, Billieblush, Charabia, Embroidery by FJ, IScream, Kate Hill, LB Swim, Leya.me, Little People London, MadPax, Présent de l’ondée, Princess Ford, Ray and Roy, The Garment Streak and The Bow Kids.

Images in order: Billieblush, Charabia, Iscream, Ray and Roy, The Bow Kids, Kate Hill. Courtesy of Anna Clare Photography

The event also featured a well-received Industry Show featuring the latest AW20 collections on the runway with celebrities, press, buyers, influencers, fashionistas and a few younger members on the #FROW, while two Consumer Shows open to the general public featured SS20 see-now-buy-now collections. The show also saw the debut of childrenswear brand Embroidery by FJ, launched by TV personality and mother of one, Cara Delahoyde-Massey, and mum of one Amy Ashton.

Images in order: Embroidery by FJ, LB Swim, Leya.me, Little People London, Présent de l’ondée, Princess Ford. Courtesy of Anna Clare Photography

Commenting on the event in a statement, founder of Mini Mode Amanda Rabor, said: “This was an amazing show despite the external challenges that the fashion industry as a whole faced with the Coronavirus. We showcased a fabulous offering of UK and global brands, which were as exciting as they were beautiful. We have a huge Mini Mode family which is going from strength to strength and I’m extremely proud of everyone who made Season 5 magical!”