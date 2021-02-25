In pictures: Mini Mode - London Kids Fashion Week returns for virtual edition

Global Kids Fashion Week hosted its first virtual runway show during London Fashion Week called ‘Mini Mode Sponsored by Harumika’.

The FW21 event featured the latest see-now-buy-now collections and was comprised of two virtual runway shows that showcased both established and emerging childrenswear designers including Chases Closet (UK), Kate Hill (UK & Spain), Maison Loulabelle (Nigeria), Neeva D London (UK), Rock and Mouse (Latvia) and She’s Fierce by Cara (UK).

For the spring season, Mini Mode linked with Harumika, an award-winning toy brand. Children on the runway wore colorful wigs inspired by Harumika’s line of dolls.

Mini Mode, which was founded in 2018 by UK childrenswear designer, Amanda Rabor, and features fashion for toddlers, kids, and teens.

Maison Loulabelle Maison Loulabelle Kate Hill Rock and Mouse She’s Fierce by Cara VIP Pets Mini Fans featuring Chases Closet VIP Pets Mini Fans featuring Maison Loulabelle

Amanda Rabor of Mini Mode commented on the event in a statement, “This year we have all had to ‘pivot’ and find new ways of reaching out, engaging, and doing what we love. The world has changed and our resilience, adaptability, and forethought are being tested. It has taken us a year to get this vision together and it has been fraught with logistical, emotional, and financial challenges for our designers, yet they have managed to create beautiful collections and share them with us, I commend them all.”

photos: Mini Mode Global Kids Fashion Week