In pictures: Monsoon launches sustainable collection

Monsoon has launched a nine-piece collection made from sustainable fabrics.

The collection comprises a mix of floral dresses, trousers, blouses and light jackets, and has been influenced by India, using traditional artisan techniques from the country, and with its name, Ashoka, coming from the indian tree.

Materials used in the collection include organic cotton and Lenzing Ecovero which have been printed using traditional artisanal techniques such as wood blocking, where a wood carving is dipped in colour and hand printed; hand screen printing, where colour is poured into a stencil screen and applied using squeegees; and batik, where wax is used to create patterns.

Retail prices for the collection range from 35 to 75 pounds.