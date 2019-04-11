In pictures: Moschino announces capsule collection inspired by The Sims

Life simulation video game The Sims is the latest source of inspiration for Moschino’s Creative Director Jeremy Scott. The fashion designer, best known for his nods to pop culture icons like Barbie and McDonald’s, is set to launch a capsule collection inspired by the game.

“I love the idea of being able to imagine, design and bring to life a world of individual personas with The Sims universe,” said Scott in a statement. “That concept emulates what I get to do for each collection at Moschino as I create a fantasy universe of spectacular storylines and characters”.

Launched nearly 20 years ago and played by over 80 million people worldwide, The Sims was developed by California-based company Electronic Arts, which is also behind other popular games such as Plants vs Zombies and Need for Speed. The Sims allows players to create virtual people called “Sims”, choosing every aspect of their appearance and lifestyle from hairstyle, skin tone and outfits to their homes, hobbies and career aspirations.

The Moschino x The Sims collection is set to include ready-to-wear and accessories, as well as a “capsule within the capsule” comprising eight limited-edition pieces. Iconic motifs from The Sims were reimagined as couture pieces such as a Plumbob bathing suit,m a Freezer Bunny cell phone cover and a Uni-Lama T-shirt. The pieces will be available from April 13 at Moschino stores worldwide as well as the brand’s e-commerce. Prices were not yet disclosed.

Photos: courtesy of Moschino