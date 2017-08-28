In Pictures: Mytheresa embraces 'Mini Me' with children's footwear launch

London - Online luxury retailer Mytheresa.com is stepping into children’s footwear for the first time. For a limited time only, the luxury fashion retailer is set to offer a selection of kids footwear for girls as part of its campaign ‘Mini Me.’

The new campaign offers fashions lovers the change to share their favorite shoe designs, colours, and designers with their daughters, granddaughters, goddaughters or any other young girls they wish to match their shoes with.

Mytheresa.com is set to offer a selection of matching, or complimentary footwear from leading fashion houses and designers Dolce & Gabbana, Aquazzura, Gucci and Charlotte Olympia for women and young girls. Sizes for the children’s shoes are set to range from 22 to 33, depending on the style.

Key pieces include Charlotte Olympia iconic Kitten flats, Aquazzura’s pom-pom pumps, and ballerinas as well as Gucci’s logo sneakers. Prices for the shoes are set to range from 210 euros to 690 euros. The ‘Mini Me’ footwear range is set to launch online at Mytheresa.com on August 30.

The launch of the campaign sees the online fashion retailer tapping into the luxury's market next growing segment - children's wear. As interest in 'mini me' fashion continues to grow, more luxury fashion houses such as Dolce & Gabbana, Dior and Gucci invest in expanding their children's wear collections and matching them to their mainline ranges.

Photos: Courtesy of mytheresa.com