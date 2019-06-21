In pictures: Nasty Gal launches collection with Emily Ratajkowski

Nasty Gal has teamed up with American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski to launch a new collection: Nasty Gal x EmRata.

The collection starts from 14 pounds and features crop tops, dresses, denim jeans and jackets, graphic tees, blazers, and bodysuits. Nasty Gal said Ratajkowski - who shot to fame in 2013 after starring in Robin Thicke’s controversial Blurred Lines music video - “perfectly embodies” the brand, and helped to create a collection for a “sexy, bold and confident” woman. Today, Ratajkowski has a following of 23.2 million on Instagram.

“I think that 2019 should be about women doing whatever the fuck they want. If that means you don't want to be sexy at all, that's totally fine. If you want to be sexy in a masc way, if you want to be sexy in a femme way--that's all up to you and that's a personal decision,” Ratajkowski said in an interview published on Nasty Gal’s website.

“That doesn't say anything about whether or not you can talk about politics. I don't even understand why that's a question, but somehow it is in our culture.