In Pictures: Oasis x Pantone

British high street fashion brand Oasis has teamed up with colour experts, the Pantone Color Institute to launch an exclusive collection of spring/summer staples in a unique colour palette of “feel-good Pantone shades”.

The six colours chosen by Pantone are an array of sugary soft pastels and peachy pink tones, including a bold ‘Pink Lemonade’, a soft pink ‘Strawberry Cream’ and a lilac ‘Orchid Petal’ hue, as well as two blue colours, ‘Forget-me-Not’ and ‘Riviera’, and ‘Holiday’ a vibrant green.

The limited-edition collection features spring separates and accessories with hero pieces including the 2-piece double denim jacket and jeans in ‘Orchid Petal’, while colour-block knits combine feminine ‘Strawberry Cream’ tones with the refreshing and bold ‘Pink Lemonade’, and the refined ‘Forget-me-Not’ blue has been used to create a slogan tee.

The 18-piece collection also includes faux leather biker jackets and mini skirts, sweatshirts, backpacks, cord skirts, and knits and is available now nationwide at Oasis stores and online.

Prices range from 20 pounds for a T-shirt to 55 pounds for a faux leather jacket.

Images: courtesy of Oasis