In Pictures: Official team uniforms for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina are approaching, and fashion houses are presenting the first official team uniforms. Traditionally, these collections serve as a strategic branding moment for brands, combining national identity, heritage and performance. The games begin February 6.

Team Canada dressed in Lululemon

Team Canada x Lululemon for Milano Cortina 2026 Credits: Lululemon

Lululemon has been reappointed as the official clothing partner for Team Canada, marking the third time the Canadian activewear brand has outfitted the team. This year, the focus is on outerwear alongside knitwear, hoodies and base layers. Puffer jackets feature subtle topographical maps and two-tone maple leaves. A winter palette of green and blue hues references the Canadian landscape.

Ralph Lauren and Team USA

Team USA’s closing ceremony uniforms for Milano-Cortina 2026 by Ralph Lauren Credits: Ralph Lauren

American heritage label Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter for Team USA since 2008. For each edition, it presents a recognisable interpretation of national identity and craftsmanship. For the 2026 opening and closing ceremonies, the collection includes Fair Isle beanies and mittens. Cable-knit co-ord sets have been designed as loungewear for the Olympic village, Hypebae also reports.

Nike ACG dresses Team USA

Nike ACG dresses Team USA. Credits: Nike.

Hypebeast reported on the announcement from Nike ACG (All Conditions Gear), which is responsible for part of Team USA's apparel alongside Ralph Lauren. While Ralph Lauren focuses on heritage and ceremonial design, Nike ACG concentrates on innovation and sports technology. The collection's centrepiece is the Therma-FIT Air Milano jacket. This is complemented by the Therma-FIT ADV Reversible Skirt and the ACG Ultrafly trail shoe, which features ZoomX foam, a carbon FlyPlate and a Vibram Litebase sole. Archival eagle motifs are incorporated throughout the collection, strengthening Team USA's visual identity for the Milan games, according to the online men's platform Hypebeast.

Skims for Team USA

Kim Kardashian's shapewear and lifestyle brand, Skims, is presenting its fourth capsule collection for Team USA ahead of the 2026 winter olympics and paralympics in Milano Cortina. The collection includes loungewear, sleepwear, menswear and accessories. Classic silhouettes are updated with premium materials and an American colour palette. The campaign features Olympic champion Madison Chock; cross-country skier Dani Aravich; and skier Kaysha Love, photographed by Hugh Wilson. The limited-edition collection is available in sizes XXS to 4X and will launch on January eight via the webshop and selected flagship stores in New York and Los Angeles.

Ben Sherman and Team Great Britain

Ben Sherman x Team Great Britain for Milano Cortina 2026 Credits: Ben Sherman

Ben Sherman is the outfitter for Team Great Britain. Team Great Britain has opted for a distinct Union Jack theme with a striking pink twist. A geometric mix of the British flag and the Team GB and Paralympics GB logos adorns the snowsuits and jackets. A bright pink beanie adds a playful touch to the red, white and blue collection.

Team Iceland in 66°North

Icelandic outerwear label 66°North is taking a patriotic approach this year, dressing the country's top athletes for the winter olympics and paralympics. The collaboration coincides with the brand's 100th anniversary, showcasing its heritage on the world stage. The all-white look references Iceland's ice caps, while a subtle nod to the national flag is incorporated into the zip with a red-to-blue gradient.

Moncler for Team Brazil

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen wearing the Team Brazil uniform for Milano Cortina 2026 by Moncler Credits: Moncler

Moncler will take on a new role during the Milano Cortina 2026 winter olympics as the official sponsor of the Brazilian Olympic Committee and technical sponsor of the Brazilian Snow Sports Federation, reports Cult. The partnership aligns with the brand's DNA, which is historically rooted in performance and winter sports, and is supported by ambassador and top skier Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. This is not Moncler's first Olympic collaboration. In 1968, the label designed the uniforms for the French ski team at the winter games in Grenoble. For 2026, Moncler will provide the outfits for the opening and closing ceremonies and the technical equipment for the Brazilian alpine ski team.

EA7 Emporio Armani and Team Italy

EA7 Emporio Armani presents the collection inspired by the official Italia team uniforms for Milano Cortina 2026. Credits: Armani.

EA7 Emporio Armani is a partner of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation, the official outfitter for Team Italy and the event's eyewear partner. As the official outfitter, Armani is supplying a complete wardrobe for Olympic and Paralympic athletes. This includes ski suits; technical ski jackets and trousers; a bomber jacket; tracksuits; polo shirts; T-shirts; and accessories such as gloves and bags. The collection is designed in a milky white hue with 'Italia' embroidery and subtle details in the Italian tricolour, as seen in images shared by Emporio Armani during the 'Beyond Every Limit' event.

Alexia Fairchild designs for Team Belgium

Team Belgium presented its 2026 winter collection during the 'Styled to the Winter Games' fashion show. The collection was designed by Alexia Fairchild and produced in collaboration with partner Peak. Pixel-like patterns reference snow and ice structures. A down jacket, sports bra, a 3-in-1 jacket, softshell and hoodie are available via Team Belgium's official webshop, according to the team's official communication.

Team Germany joins forces with Adidas

Approximately three months before the games, Adidas, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the German Disabled Sports Association (DBS) presented the new Team D collection. The approximately 70-piece line combines technical performance wear with a distinct design identity and was developed in collaboration with Olympic and Paralympic athletes. The collection is based on the Adidas Terrex line and utilises body-mapping technology and innovative materials. The design links national symbolism with modern silhouettes and inclusive sizing, featuring specific adjustments for Paralympic athletes. DOSB president Thomas Weikert stated: “The new collection is more than sportswear; it strengthens the sense of togetherness within Team D,” according to the official website.

Team Spain in sports brand Joma

Team Spain in clothing brand Joma Credits: COE

Spanish sports brand Joma, together with the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), presented the official kit for Milano-Cortina 2026. The collection combines technical performance wear with a strong national identity and is designed for extreme cold and snow. The Parade Line includes a winter anorak and trousers with a waterproof membrane and an ergonomic fit. The Podium Line consists of thermal tracksuits in national colours, while the Olympic Village Line focuses on comfort with cotton-rich items and lightweight padded jackets. According to Joma, the collection is not just about functionality but also about pride and unity within the Spanish team, with athletes who “not only wear the colours but also stand for them.”

Team France dressed in Le Coq Sportif

Le Coq Sportif unveiled three lines for the French delegation: a Village line, a retro-inspired interview line and a more elegant ceremony line. The brand will dress nearly 200 athletes, 300 technicians and 350 officials. The design features a cooler colour palette and a graphic motif inspired by topographical mountain maps, creating a visual link between the items. According to the French Olympic Committee, the colours and textures reference the mountainous landscape and the winter context of the games.