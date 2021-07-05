In Pictures: Online graduation showcase Nottingham Trent University

Last week, on July 1, the Nottingham Trent University Showcase went live. The latest work from talents across the creative courses in the School of Art & Design and the School of Architecture, Design, and the Built Environment can now be seen. Visitors to the showcase will be introduced to the designers, makers, influencers, and distributors who represent the future of the creative industry.

Michael Marsden, Dean of the School of Art & Design at Nottingham Trent University, said: “I am delighted to celebrate the launch of our graduate showcase We Are Creatives. “The showcase celebrates the work of our final year students across all of our creative courses. Our students are agitators, disruptors, and innovators, and they have used their skills to overcome the challenges of the last 18 months and create the inspiring work you will see in our showcase.

BA (H) Fashion Design

This internationally renowned course covers fashion drawing, design innovation, creative pattern cutting, garment manufacture, market awareness and the latest digital technologies.

Becky Fowell

Photos: by Bartek Bartusiak

Kyle Jeong

JD Dongyeon Cho

BA (H) Fashion Knitwear Design & Knitted Textiles

This renowned course gives students full control over the design and creation of fabrics, garments and products for fashion or interiors.

Alisia Damianou

Photos: by Bartek Bartusiak

Tamsin Hackett

Photos: Graduate Fashion Week

“The showcase is a product of the collaborative ethos in the School of Art & Design, and it's a testament to the commitment of our hard-working staff and students. “This is an opportunity for our students to showcase their work to potential employers as they pursue their graduate careers. I'm really proud of our graduating students and wish them the very best for the future,” says Michael Marsden.