In Pictures: Only the Brave launches charity bags

Only the Brave Foundation, the not-for-profit arm of fashion group OTB, has launched ‘A Special Bag’, a collaboration of limited edition handbags designed by the different brand that makes up the group to support the emancipation of disadvantaged women.

This is the first charity initiative of the Only The Brave Foundation that simultaneously involves Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Paula Cademartori, Dsquared2 and Just Cavalli, and each bag has been designed using only and exclusively the textile waste of each respective brand.

Arianna Alessi, director of Only The Brave Foundation said: “It is the first time all the brands of the group share a common project and they chose to do so because it benefits our Foundation. We are honoured to collaborate with Farfetch on this project.”

This has led to 15 exclusive handbags from a denim tote from Diesel to a red and black checked bag by Dsquared2, a sleek snakeskin chain bag designed by Just Cavalli, a minimal cream foldover clutch featuring an oversize button clasp from Maison Margiela, a fabric printed clutch by Paula Cademartori, and a leather green, black and red tote from Marni.

The sale of the bags, are available globally exclusive to Farfetch and will benefit D-Hub, a charity organisation founded more than 20 years ago based in Italy. D-Hub’s mission is to support the emancipation of disadvantaged women, in particular young mothers, through specific traineeships helping them acquire new skills, but more than anything, a new awareness of themselves.

Farfetch’s buying and merchandising director Candice Fragis added: “We are proud to be part of such an amazing project that gives our global customers a chance to make a positive impact to the lives of those who are disadvantaged, and champions social responsibility.”

Only the Brave Foundation was founded in 2008 with the mission to rebalance social inequality and contribute to the sustainable development of less advantaged areas and people throughout the world. To date, it has invested in more than 170 social development projects, improving the lives of more than 180,000 people.

Images: Courtesy of Only the Brave Foundation