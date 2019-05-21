In pictures: Parsons first ever street fashion show

Parsons School of Design kicked off its end-of-year Graduate Exhibition with its first ever street fashion show on 13th Street at Fifth Avenue, just outside the building’s downtown Manhattan campus. Models scouted from among the student body wore one outfit from each graduating designer’s BFA collection and walked the “runway” under an unexpectedly hot sun to the sound of cheers from family and friends. Dressing, hair, and make-up was completed inside the school where the models returned afterwards to mingle with the designers and members of the public enjoying the party atmosphere and appreciating the portfolios and artwork that were on view for the weekend long festival. This is an alternative to street style that might just take off.

Fashion editor Jackie Mallon is also an educator and author of Silk for the Feed Dogs, a novel set in the international fashion industry.

Photos Getty Images for Parsons