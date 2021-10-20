In pictures: Polimoda’s Master in Knitwear Design students showcase knitwear garments

Nine students of the Master in Knitwear Design of Italian fashion school Polimoda shared their designs in an exhibition. The students created their work in the Manifattura Tabacchi Knitwear Lab of Polimoda and now the 27 prototypes are being showcased on Villa Favard's ground floor.

During the Master in Knitwear Design students collaborated with Missoni, a maison that just recently celebrated its 100th anniversary and is one of the best Made in Italy knitwear brands.

“With over 75 000 square feet of available laboratory space to grow their creativity and play with new ideas, knitwear students created prototypes with the modern equipment available to them at Polimoda's third and largest campus. From using the photography laboratory to shoot original looks with the garments they designed to spending time in the computer labs to work on their projects, our young talents spent most of their days improving their skills and learning everything they could about knitwear design,” states Polimoda on their website.

The nine designers who showcased their work are:

Daria Agarkova (Russia)

Brittney Austin (USA)

Jiayao Chen (China)

Joya Halper Shay (Israel)

Vera Kuznetsova (Russia)

Edna Consuelo Lizarazo Manrique (Columbia)

Marie Vilanova (USA)

Lucy Catherine Walker-Cox (UK)

Chen Xienan (China)

Discover a part of the collection below:

Photos made by Serena Gallorini