In Pictures: Primark x Stacey Solomon

TV presenter Stacey Solomon, who rose to fame on The X Factor, has launched her first fashion collaboration with Primark, with prices ranging from 1.50 to 30 pounds.

The affordable 38-piece line for autumn/winter ranges across daywear, partywear and accessories, with availability across the brand's full size range, from 2XS (size 4) to 2XL (size 24).

Speaking about the collection in a press release, Solomon said: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be working with Primark. I’ve shopped there since I can remember. It’s been there for me and my family when we needed clothes for special occasions or everyday use that were on trend and didn’t break the bank.

“I feel like I’ve grown up with Primark by my side for all of my clothing needs and I’ve never stopped shopping there. I’m honoured that they’ve asked me to be a part of the brand. It couldn’t be a better, more natural fit – I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Highlights from the collaboration includes a red leopard print wrap dress, an on-trend checked coat, colour-block knits, a pattern pleated skirt, a gold silk dress, and accessories such as a yellow crossbody bag, white plimsoles, gold hoop earrings, and red knitted boots.

The Loose Women’s presenter is also raising money for charity with her 4 pounds ‘Living My Best Life’ T-shirt, as 20 percent of profits from the sale of the T-shirt will go to support the work of the NSPCC and ISPCC in the fight against bullying.

The Stacey Solomon x Primark collection launches in Primark stores on October 11.

Images: courtesy of Primark