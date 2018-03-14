In Pictures: Puma x Han Kjøbenhavn

Sportswear brand Puma has reunited up with Danish luxe streetwear brand, Han Kjøbenhavn, for spring/summer 2018 with a new look for its Scandinavian-inspired collaboration.

Under the direction of founder and creative director Jannik Davidsen, the all-new Puma x Han Kjøbenhavn collection takes on a new deconstructed corporate identity featuring pin stripes and photocopy inspired graphics, drawing on design cues from Danish culture, vintage workwear and newspaper archives combined with a deconstructed, raw take on Scandinavian style.

Launching on March 24, the Puma x Han Kjøbenhavn collection focuses on evolving both Puma Archive silhouettes as well as progressive new styles, which aim to “seamlessly fusing comfort, functionality and high-end fashion”.

One of the highlighted pieces is Puma’s new forward-looking style, the Tsugi Mi, a new collaborative boot iteration featuring the iconic Disc closure technology for a snug fit and futuristic look. Other footwear offerings share the futuristic styling combined with luxurious materials and muted tones, including the all-new Abyss combat boot, the progressive Tsugi Netfit and evolutions of Archive classics, the Suede, Court and Leadcat.

For SS18, the collaboration has also been extended to apparel, with standout pieces made of the premium and luxurious fabrics and materials, with the hero piece being the new pin-stripe Han Coat.

Founded in May 2008 on the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark, Han Kjøbenhavn centres around the foundations of Scandanavian, and more specifically, Danish design.

Images: courtesy of Puma