In Pictures: Puma x Sophia Webster

Sportswear brand Puma has unveiled its collaboration with British accessories designer Sophia Webster, which draws on her passion for design, music, streetwear and dance.

The collaboration will see Webster launching her first womenswear collection, alongside a line of trainers for the German sportswear giant that has previously collaborated with Rihanna.

The line, of course showcases Webster’s colourful take on footwear, with sleek sheer black performance fabrics featuring textured flock hand-drawn patterns, touches of fluorescent and the vibrant Birds of Paradise print, as well as candy coloured pastels toughened up with iridescent foils, bold graphics and sports mesh detailing.

Key footwear pieces includes Puma’s latest Pearl trainer featuring an exclusively crafted Sophia Webster rubber cage design, which draws inspiration from the British designer’s signature butterfly style. While the Puma Suedes have been given a colourful update and given translucent rubber soles, and the Puma classic Leadcat slides feature metallic embroidered artwork and fluoro highlights.

For her debut womenswear clothing collection, Webster has used her love of dance to design an embroidered bodysuit, cropped hoodie, T-shirts and crop tops featuring a fluorescent unicorn, and bomber jackets in her Birds of Paradise print, alongside leggings and shorts.

The first drop of the Puma x Sophia Webster launches on September 5, exclusively online at SophiaWebster.com, before rolling out globally in Puma stores, Puma.com and selected retailers including Selfridges, Size?, Harvey Nichols and Offspring from September 9.

Prices for the Puma x Sophia Webster collection ranges from 30 to 230 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Puma