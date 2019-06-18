In pictures: Quiz launches first petite range

Fast-fashion brand Quiz has launched its first petite range for sizes 4-16.

The Quiz Petite range features a 60-piece collection, spanning occasion wear, casualwear and holiday pieces. The range includes polka dots ruffle dresses and skirts, pastel and floral prints dresses, jumpsuits, trousers and tops.

“We’re pleased to introduce Quiz Petite as part of our plan to broaden the product portfolio and offer great fashion to more women,” Sheraz Ramzan, chief commercial officer of Quiz, said in a statement. “With summer holidays and the festival season coming up, we’ve got the latest trends and styles as well as wardrobe staples for all our petite Quiz Queen sizes and shapes.”

The new Quiz Petite range is available online and in-store, with prices starting from 14.99 pounds.