In Pictures: Reebok x Cottweiler SS18

Following the success of the debut collaboration between Reebok and Cottweiler in 2017, the sportswear giant is evolving its partnership with the award-winning NewGen designers for spring/summer 2018 with a kinetic capsule collection inspired by sports after care.

Launching in-store and online from today, the Reebok x Cottweiler is part of the Reebok Innovation Collective, which aims to redefining footwear and apparel for the next generation of performance and expression, with the aim of progressing design and creativity, with “inspired partnerships” with visionary of co-collaborators.

The SS18 collection fuses Reebok’s longstanding heritage in fitness with Cottweiler’s visionary take on contemporary menswear and has been inspired by the desert marathon ‘Marathon Des Sables’, known for being the toughest foot race on Earth.

The collection includes lightweight hoodies, track pants, T-shirts, shorts and a poncho in elemental tones of sand, rich volcanic hues and deep lava. The accessories and footwear line aims to have a dual-design purpose by merging functional and tactile detailing.

Commenting on the collaboration, Reebok said: “We are excited to be partnering with a like-minded and talented team of designers, creating a collection that we believe is at the forefront of hybrid sportswear as fashion and technical performance-wear merge.

“Drawing inspiration from technical innovation, we’ve strived for simplicity, function and design. We look forward to taking technical sportswear into the future together.”

The Cottweiler for Reebok spring/summer 2018 Collection is available to buy from March 1.

Images: courtesy of Reebok