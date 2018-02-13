In Pictures: River Island #LabelsAreforClothes campaign

London - In honor of its 30th anniversary, high street retailer River Island has unveiled a new campaign for Spring/Summer 2018 which aims to celebrate its history of empowering people through fashion.

The new campaign, entitled 'Labels are for Clothes', shines a light on social and political conversations surrounding cultural differences and labeling. The high street retailer aims to take an individual stance against intensified labeling by banishing all labels to clothing, rather than the people who wear them.

Shot by Richard Burbridge and styled by Ondine Azoulay, the campaign stars a core group of unique individuals, including curve model and body positive activist Sabina who appears in the campaign with the tongue in cheek line 'Do not Shrink.' All of the faces in the campaign have been subject to stereotyping and are poised to reclaim their labels in the most positive way. Flipping the idea of the label each campaign face has their own personalized clothing label.

Although River Island is aware that it is impossible to represent every member of society, through its campaign it hopes to diversify from the standard retail model formula. "I'm proud to be part of our most exciting ad campaign to date," said Josie Cartridge, Customer Director at River Island in a statement. "In recent years we have witnessed a shift in the market and the attitudes of our consumers - they want to express themselves and not be defined by convention. The 'Labels are for Clothes' campaign is our recognition of this welcome movement."

"We aim to continuously evolve as a brand and ensure that our campaigns are the truest possible representation of the modern River Island customer." To mark its new campaign, River Island has also launched a selection of t-shirts and sweatshirts which bear the slogans from the campaign. Proceeds from each sale of the line will be donated to Ditch the Label, a leading international anti-bullying charity.

Photos: Courtesy of River Island