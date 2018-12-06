In pictures: Scotch & Soda to launch its first shoe collection

Dutch couture label Scotch & Soda now offers footwear too. Available from 2019 in select stores and the brand’s e-commerce, the collection will include four styles for both men and women: a sneaker, a shoe, a beach slide and a boot, in materials such as raffia weave and snakeskin. Prices will range from 80 euro (approximately 90 US dollars) to 190 euro (215 dollars).

According to the Stoch & Soda’s Creative Director, Marlou van Engelen, the collection’s look will be “a mash-up of Amsterdam’s down to earth city aesthetic with all our finds from our travels around the world”. She added in a statement that the new footwear offering will share the same “vintage meets modern” feel the label has become known for.

Scotch & Soda’s upcoming shoe collection is the result of a licensing partnership with Hamm, a footwear developer from Germany. The two companies decided to team up because of their “shared love of authentic craft and materials and similar devotion to the tiny details that make great shoe statements”, according to the Dutch brand’s statement.

Photos: courtesy of Scotch & Soda