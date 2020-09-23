Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week
FASHION

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week

FashionUnited
|

Last weekend marked an Amsterdam Fashion Week like no other. Planning for the Spring/Summer 2021 edition began all the way back in March in preparation for inevitable corona safety measures that needed to be taken. The result: a Dutch fashion week with time slot appointments, distanced presentations, catwalk shows, films and live streams.

Below are just a few highlights from Amsterdam fashion week SS21...

Studio Elzing

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion WeekIn pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion WeekIn pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week

The guerilla exhibition of the Antwerp fashion brand Kassl

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion WeekIn pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion WeekIn pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week

An amusement park with a deeper message: Duran Lantink's 'Visions Of'

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week


Fashion house Natan takes over the Eye Museum

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week


The art of dressing: the performance of Bodil Ouédraogo

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week


RvdK returns to Hotel De L'Europe

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week


Reconstruct presses the 'ReSet' button for show in abandoned retail space

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week


Amsterdam brand Cruèl's hypnotic show

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week


Fashion film 'Mirror Soul' from Mulas Hybrid Haus

In pictures: The 'corona proof ' edition of Amsterdam Fashion Week

Beeld: Team Peter Stigter
amsterdam fashion week afw SS21 coronavirus
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ