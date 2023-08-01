In Pictures: Thom Browne to release book marking brand’s 20th anniversary

American designer Thom Browne is set to launch his first book as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations for his eponymous brand.

Set to become available to the public during October 2023, the monograph will look into the impact of Browne’s work through commissioned photography featuring looks from his collections, as well as exclusive imagery of his theatrical fashion shows.

The book has been designed by Amsterdam-based graphic designer Irma Boom, and curated by Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York.

Thom Browne's book. Credits: Thom Browne.

Bolton, who took on the creative direction of the title, offers his insights into Browne’s world throughout the book.

Additionally, Johnny Dufort, famed British photographer, was commissioned to work on newly created photography, contributing to the slew of content over the 420 page publication.

Imagery includes that of past runway shows, some never-seen-before, and modelled runway looks from both menswear and womenswear collections.

