In Pictures: Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi introduce Tommyland

Months ago, Tommy Hilfiger announced that it would be ditching the New York scenery for its spring 2017 fashion show. The elite designer flocked to the West Coast to debut his upcoming season in Venice Beach. After a successful “Tommy Now” show that debuted last fall in collaboration with Gigi Hadid, it seems Hilfiger has taken a similar approach for its latest Los Angeles event. Taking place at 5 p.m. on February 8, Tommy Hilfiger unveiled its second Tommy x Gigi collaboration as a see-now-buy-now fashion show called Tommyland.

Gigi Hadid kicked off Tommyland with the first look consisting of a geometric patterned crop top of the brand’s famous colors. Paired with flared pants and buckle boots, the first look was reminiscent of some of the Tommy x Gigi’s first pieces. Among the Americana-inspired designs on the boardwalk at Venice Beach on Wednesday, all the models wore one item in common: white bandanas around their wrists, which they highlighted raising their arms together during their final turns.

Debuted as a spring collection, there were various looks that reflected a festival or summer vibe. Including patriotic one-pieces, crop tops, bikini bottoms, and varsity jackets, the collection showed up several sporty, all-American looks. "We were inspired by California -- the youthful attitude, the laidback lifestyle, and the spirit of festivals where music and style collide with our own pop culture heritage," Hilfiger said in a statement. "Our take is a greatest hits of Americana with lots of denim, nods to western culture and patches to make things personal."

As Tommy Hilfiger is known for its quality in denim wear, the collection was not without some standout jean looks. There were several denim variations including a ripped look, patchwork, cutoffs and jean jackets. With a West Coast-inspired vibe, the denim reflected a carefree, bohemian feel.

After the show, all of the SS17 looks were made available on the brand’s website. Dubbed with a “TommyNow” hashtag, all of the looks from the show are highlighted on usa.tommy.com. As the last Los Angeles show had successful feedback, it’ll be interesting to see how the next season fares in comparison.

Photos: Catwalkpictures