In Pictures: Topshop releases collaborative capsule with Tolu Coker

British fashion brand Topshop has unveiled its entire 18-piece capsule collection designed in collaboration with British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker.

The line, now available via Topshop’s e-commerce site, merges Topshop’s own design heritage with the creative vision of Coker, incorporating specifically the designer’s approach to tailoring.

Much of the collection prioritises sculptural silhouettes, seen in the prominence of sharp blazers and form-fitting cuts, applied across suits and shirts. Among the capsule are denim co-ordinated sets, featuring cropped jackets and maxi skirts; knitted dresses with flared shaping; and tailored three-pieces suits designed as mix-and-match layers.

Tolu Coker x Topshop. Credits: Tolu Coker x Topshop.

In a statement, Coker said working with Topshop provided “an opportunity to speak directly to a part of British fashion culture that shaped so many of us in real time”.

“We set out to create pieces that understand movement, identity and the way people actually live and dress now. For me, it was about bringing community, craft and culture into conversation while embracing Topshop’s spirit of creativity and accessibility, so the collection feels elevated but never detached from the people it’s for,” Coker added.



The collection comes amid Topshop’s continued relaunch, which the brand first embarked on last year and has since doubled down on through international wholesale rollouts and tech-driven events.

This collaboration, pieces of which were already unveiled during Coker’s runway show during London Fashion Week, represents Topshop’s consistent belief in “championing new talent and giving emerging designers a global platform”, the brand’s managing director, Michelle Wilson, said.



She continued: “Seeing pieces from this collection debut on the runway at her London Fashion Week show, and the incredible reaction they received, was a testament to her vision and the power of this collaboration. Together, we’ve created a collection that feels modern, expressive and unmistakably ours.”

The collection is priced between 30 to 120 pounds and, after the exclusive launch on Topshop’s own site, will become available to members of Asos's loyalty scheme on March 3 before rolling out across the platform the following day.







