In Pictures: Tyler, The Creator collaborates with Louis Vuitton on spring capsule

Building on Pharrell Williams’ vision for Louis Vuitton, the musician-turned-men’s creative director for the luxury brand invited his friend and fellow artist Tyler, The Creator to collaborate on the design of a collection for the house.

As such, Tyler, The Creator worked on Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 capsule men’s collection, bringing together the latter’s “dandy dressing” aesthetic established by Williams with the former’s signature preppy style.

The result is a line of trans-seasonal silhouettes donning spring colourways, in which both the brand and Tyler’s statement iconography and monograms are brought together to adorn texturised garments and creamy palettes.

Louis Vuitton spring 2024 men’s capsule collection by Tyler, the Creator. Credits: Louis Vuitton

The Craggy Monogram is a central part of the line, and can be found on windbreakers, denim jackets and matching trousers, while sitting alongside school uniform-inspired looks, such as a cable knit jumper, a cardigan with a jacquard logo and a sleeveless Faire Isle sweater.

Speaking on the decision to work with Tyler, Williams said in a release: “Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years and we’ve always connected on music and design.

Louis Vuitton spring 2024 men’s capsule collection by Tyler, the Creator. Credits: Louis Vuitton

“This collaboration is unique to Louis Vuitton because it’s a natural extension of our Lvers philosophy, building on our network of incredible artists and creatives. There are so many elements specific to Tyler built into these pieces and it’s been inspiring to see him hone in on his craft and collaborate with him for this spring collection.”

The capsule further cements the already long-standing relationship between Louis Vuitton and Tyler, The Creator, who most recently composed the soundtrack for the brand’s autumn/winter 2022 men’s show.

As mentioned, it also further reflects the Lvers community, which is described by the fashion house as a “global artistic network united by an appreciation for the discernment and craftsmanship central to Louis Vuitton”.

Louis Vuitton spring 2024 men’s capsule collection by Tyler, the Creator. Credits: Louis Vuitton

‘[Pharrell] has always left a door open for me, but I still can’t believe this one…’

On the collaboration, Tyler, The Creator said: “My main focus was making things I would wear all the time. I dress the same in a meeting as I do a performance or grocery store trip, so hand drawing the monogram felt like the perfect balance to me.

“The chessboard is one of the greatest things I’ve made and is definitely my favourite thing from the collection. The team was great to work with, it kinda felt like ’Big’ with Tom Hanks. [Pharrell] has always left a door open for me, but I still can’t believe this one.”

Louis Vuitton spring 2024 men’s capsule collection by Tyler, the Creator. Credits: Louis Vuitton

This isn’t the first foray into the fashion world for Tyler, The Creator. The rapper and artist has launched a series of his own streetwear and fashion projects under the Golf umbrella, including Golf Wang, Golf le Fleur and Odd Future, through which he dropped various music merch.

In recent months, the performer has also been expanding on his own fashion presence, having opened a selection of global holiday pop-ups for Golf Wang alongside the brand’s permanent locations.

In December, Tyler further unveiled a new otherworldly le Fleur store in Los Angeles, another seasonal location housing a selection of the brand’s beauty products, luggage, accessories and footwear.

Meanwhile, Tyler’s Louis Vuitton collaboration is set to appear in the brand’s own stores from March 21.