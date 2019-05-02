In Pictures: Urban Outfitters x Laura Ashley

Urban Outfitters has collaborated with British fashion and lifestyle brand Laura Ashley on an exclusive womenswear collection that revives some of the fashion label’s vintage prints.

Launching on May 7 in Urban Outfitters stores and on the retailer’s website, the vintage-inspired collection marries Urban Outfitters’s trademark contemporary silhouettes with Laura Ashley’s ditsy floral prints across a variety of dresses, ruffle blouses and shorts.

Highlights includes a pink and white chinoiserie print babydoll dress, a blue and white ditsy floral print mini dress with a high neckline and ruffle sleeves, as well as a bold sunflower print co-ord featuring a puff-sleeve blouse and cycling shorts.

In a statement, Urban Outfitters said that the vintage Laura Ashley prints had been “romanticised through trend-led shapes and colours” and that the babydoll dresses and ruffle blouses have been crafted from “romantic organza and poplin and brought to life in decadent floral and cherub prints”.

The playful Urban Outfitters x Laura Ashley summer collection retails from 28 pounds for a top to 89 pounds for the ‘Georgia’ off-the-shoulder floral dress.

Images: courtesy of Urban Outfitters/Laura Ashley