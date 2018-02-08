In Pictures: Vetements x Harrods windows

Harrods has unveiled a new Vetements display in its Brompton Road Exhibition windows to celebrate the arrival of the luxury brand’s womenswear to the department store earlier this year, as well as the launch of its menswear boutique launching this week.

The eye-catching window installation mirrors that of the Vetements takeover at New York department store Saks last July, where old clothes have become part of the display to highlight excess clothing and waste.

Guram Gvasalia, chief executive of Vetements explains: “The main purpose of making this installation is to raise awareness and to remind the general public about the issue of overproduction, in order to start a proper and honest conversation regarding this issue and its effect on the planet.

“After the oil-industry, fashion is the 2nd biggest polluting industry in the world and overproduction is one of the biggest environmental problems of today. Over 30 percent of merchandise produced by fashion brands are never sold and end up in landfills.”

Vetements displays highlights consumer waste

Alex Wells Greco, head of visual merchandising at Harrods added: “The installation is the first of its kind within the UK, and it is very exciting to use our Exhibition windows for such an innovative concept. We hope that this eye-catching display will inspire those passing our windows to consider giving their pre-loved clothes a second life, while also benefitting a great cause.”

The display is made up of donations from Harrods employees, and Vetements is calling on the public to donate their excess clothing to the installation, which will run until March 2. Following the end of the windows run, all clothing will be donated to the NSPCC, the UK children’s charity. Vetements is planning to run 50 more of the installations around the globe throughout the year.

“In a very fast world, the fashion tends to be fast too. We like the idea of slowing down. We like the idea of slow fashion to buy less, buy quality and buy long-term,” Guram Gvasalia, chief executive of Vetements

Helen David, chief Merchant at Harrods said: “Working with an industry disruptor like Vetements means that collaborations and ideas on how to give back don’t come in the usual form – this launch is no exception, and we are very proud to be Vetements partner on this groundbreaking initiative and I can’t wait to see it realised and come to life at Harrods.”

Images: courtesy of Harrods