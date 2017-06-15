Fashionunited
In Pictures: Volcom x GMJ Collection
Vivian Hendriksz
London - Skatewear inspired label Volcom has unveiled its debut collection with model and style icon Georgia May Jagger.

The Californian-brand spent a number of months working together with the British model, who is also a Volcom Women’s brand ambassador developing the collection. The debut collection inspired by classic skate culture, as well as 1970s styling with a hint of feminine edge.

"My life has always been naturally surrounded by skateboarding and music. I always find myself attracted to the city, street culture and musicians,” says Jagger on her background. “I knew about Volcom when I was younger. Without thinking about it I just always find myself attracted to the city, street culture and musicians."

Her debut collection for Volcom includes baseball-themed tops, a military jacket as well as logo sweatshirts. Volcom x GMJ is currently available online at Volcom.co.uk, as well as in stores and via Zalando.

Photos: Courtesy of Volcom

volcom Georgia May Jagger

