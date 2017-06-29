In Pictures: Wrangler debuts energetic, bold SS18 collections

For its SS2018 collection, edgy brand Wrangler has released new rebellious styles to celebrate summer. With oversized graphics, color block trends, and a varsity-inspired look, the collections shows off a modern take on vintage clothing with various capsules.

The brand's men's collection includes high-quality materials. The line includes a mix of cotton and elastane for luxury comfort. The collection has new washes inspired from the 80s as well as a progressive, faded look for 2018. With ready-to-wear outfits, the collection varies with embellishments, embroidery, patches, and much more.

Using aesthetics from the 1970s and 1980s, the brand also uses soft silhouettes for the womenswear collection. The collection includes urban hoodies, track pants, t-shirts and bomber jackets. The jean cuts include Retro Slim, Retro Straight, and Retro Bootcut.

The Blue & Yellow capsule collection includes distintictve features for a stand-out, flashy look. The pieces include jersey apparel, vibrant colors, and various denim pieces. With a long standing tradition for the U.S. brand, the yellow and blue combination creates a unique aesthetic for a loud statement for its customers.

Wrangler to launch SS18 with a modern twist on nostalgia

Also, launched in 2017, Wrangler by Peter Max debuts its collaboration, coinciding with the brand's 70th anniversary.The collection will launch first with the white and black contrasts and with the highlights in yellow and solar system themes. The second launch will be in January 2018 with the Western jackets, t-shirts with stars, colorblocking, light denim and more. With these various styles, Wrangler seems to be taking on a bold, energetic stance with this upcoming line.

Photos: Wrangler / Wrangler by Peter Max