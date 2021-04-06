In The Style announces collaboration with Stacey Solomon

Online retailer In The Style is teaming up with singer, TV personality and influencer Stacey Solomon on an exclusive collaboration.

The womenswear brand said in a statement that the collection with Soloman represents “one of the largest” collaborations in its seven-year history and is part of its continued progress towards its long-term growth strategy.

In The Style has become known for its influencer collaboration model, working with celebrities and influencers including Lorna Luxe, Billie Faiers, and Jacqueline Jossa to create, develop and market collections on a “long-term and shared risk and reward basis”. A strategy that the online retailer explains drives “longevity of influencer relationships and drives cost-effective customer acquisition”.

Soloman, a regular on ITV’s TV show Loose Women, has a highly engaged Instagram following of more than 4.1 million, as well as 1.5 million followers on Twitter and 1.5 million on TikTok.

Under the exclusive partnership, Soloman will collaborate with In The Style to design, develop and market clothing and accessories collections, each of which will feature “personal touches and details designed by Stacey,” explained the online retailer, including eucalyptus leaves and spring designs.

The Stacey Solomon x In The Style collection will launch on April 27 and will initially comprise of 40 products, which will be available in sizes 4-28 and include petite and tall options.

Adam Frisby, chief executive of In The Style, said in a statement: “I’m so excited to welcome Stacey to the In The Style family. This partnership has been years in the making and is one I’m really proud of and am certain will generate an amazing reception from our customers and Stacey’s followers.

“Stacey truly embodies our values of kindness and loving yourself for who you are, and her debut collection reflects that inclusivity - there’s something for everybody. We have some really exciting products and designs in the pipeline that we cannot wait to reveal to our customers. Stacey has had some amazing ideas and we can’t wait to launch these in the coming weeks.”

Commenting on her upcoming collection, Solomon added: “I’m so excited to be working with In The Style on my new collection. I’ve included all of my favourite things - florals, pastels and loungewear! With spring finally here, I’m looking forward to brightening up my wardrobe and I can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on.”

In The Style has recently collaborated with 15 varied influencers, reaching over 30m Instagram followers across the world.