In The Style appoints John Allen as new chief digital & tech officer

In The Style has announced that John Allen, former Nobody’s Child CEO, is its new chief technology officer and chief digital officer.

Allen will be responsible for the continued development of The Style app and all ongoing digital and technological innovations.

“I’m thrilled to be joining In The Style, which is a business I have long admired for its differentiated collaboration model and strong brand values. The business’s journey to date has been impressive, to say the least, and I’m looking forward to contributing to its further expansion through implementing and scaling an industry-leading digital proposition,” said Allen in a press release.

Allen has more than 20 years of experience in digital leadership roles, including positions at Missguided and Asos.

In The Style CEO Adam Frisby added: “We are excited to welcome John to the business. His expertise and experience as a proven leader in digital businesses will be invaluable over the next phases of In The Style’s exciting, long-term development.”

Photo credit: In The Style