In The Style establishes partnership with Tesco’s F&F brand

Fast fashion retailer In The Style (ITS) has announced a new partnership with F&F, the clothing brand of supermarket giant Tesco.

Through the deal, the duo will release a collaborative collection set to launch on the ITS app and in 300 nationwide Tesco stores from June 20.

Among the 22 piece collection will be a range of seasonal summer looks and occasionwear, with the likes of satin, tailoring and sequins making up the curation of techniques.

There is to also be a particular emphasis on the inclusion of separates in the line up, offering customers versatility and the ability to mix and match both within the edit and among the supermarket’s wider range.

In a release, ITS founder, Adam Frisby, said the partnership with Tesco built on his overarching mission to make the brand accessible to everyone, with the in-store presence to achieve exactly that.

Head of design at F&F, Ben Lee, meanwhile, said that the team had looked to incorporate intentional design practices for the collaboration.

He elaborated: “Like the rest of the range, we have really focused on elevating our fabric and quality this season to ensure they have longevity and can be worn again and again.”