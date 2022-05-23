In The Style launches collaboration with Dame Deborah James

Womenswear brand In The Style has unveiled a partnership with Dame Deborah James to raise funds for The Bowelbabe Fund.

James, who is currently receiving end of life care for bowel cancer, has been working with In The Style on a fashion collaboration for several months. The online retailer stated that James has designed each piece “collaboratively” to encapsulate the British summertime and activities she loves.

The first product from the collaboration is a bespoke Bowelbabe ‘Rebellious Hope’ T-shirt, which will donate 100 percent of profits directly to The Bowelbabe Fund, which raises money for Cancer Research UK. With a full collection to be unveiled at a later date.

Commenting on the collaboration, James, said in a statement: “The reason why I wanted to do this collection with In The Style is because it has been something totally different to cancer for me. I love fashion and anyone who knows me or has followed me for years knows I love my dresses and I am always hunting for the best prints.

“When we started work on this collection, I didn’t realise that I’d be living a hybrid life between home and hospital, and even from hospital, we’ve made this happen. It has been a project that I have really enjoyed, and above all, it has given me something else to think about.

“I really hope you love it as much as I loved designing it. I hope it brings you joy and it makes you feel great when you put it on.”

The Bowelbabe Fund was founded by James and her family earlier this month to help fund clinical trials and research into new treatments for cancer patients, as well as to raise awareness of bowel cancer. In less than one week since its foundation, it has surpassed 6 million pounds in donations.

Image: In The Style

In The Style founder and chief brand officer, Adam Frisby added: "Although I wish I were saying this under different circumstances, I am incredibly proud of this collaboration. I’ve followed Deborah for a long time and her constant positivity, uplifting spirit, and overall mentality of living her life to the full to make sure every day counts is an inspiration to me, our team, and everyone else who has come across her journey.

"I noticed how much Deborah loved dressing up and how clothes made her feel more confident - so together we’ve made sure this collection encapsulates all of that. It’s a range that is all helping people to ‘dress up to feel better’ no matter what your situation is. The team at In The Style have done everything they can to ensure Dame Deborah could see the release of this range, and I’m so incredibly proud of what she has created and everything it stands for. We hope the proceeds raised by this collection can provide valuable support to the Bowelbabe Fund and Cancer Research UK to help others going through a similar journey."

This collaboration is the latest charity collection by In The Style. Since the company launched in 2013, it has raised more than 1 million pounds for charities including the Samaritans, Family Action and Age UK through the sale of special charity collections.

The Dame Deborah James 'Rebellious Hope' T-shirt is available now priced 15 pounds.