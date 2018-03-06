In The Style launches new app

Fast fashion e-tailer In The Style has launched a new iOS shopping app as it looks to capitalise on a period of “impressive growth”.

In The Style was launched in 2013 targeting 16 to 24-year-old women and has achieved strong growth through combining fast fashion, social media and celebrity trends to launch a retail website, largely via social channels, and the app is part of its plans to enhance its customer experience.

Its new app has been based on the Poq app commerce platform, a Software as a Service platform that allows retailers to create highly effective and fully customised native apps “in record time”. Current Poq clients include department store group House of Fraser and online homewares brand MADE.com alongside other fast fashion brands.

Finn Christo, head of ecommerce at In The Style said: "With so much of our traffic on mobile and our customers so highly engaged with social media it made sense to enhance the customer experience by improving our offering with our app.

"We chose Poq having seen their proven success in our industry. We also really liked their Software as a Service model, which means we'll keeps up to date with technology developments whilst also offering our customers an optimal experience."

Øyvind Henriksen, chief executive and co-counder of Poq added: “In The Style grew quickly by pinpointing consumer trends and offering products and a way to shop that met these needs. Launching an app is another way to give the brand’s loyal following a way to engage and shop with ease.

“Having seen excellent results via social media engagement, the audience is primed for an app. We’re looking forward to seeing where the new app will take them.”

The In The Style app is now available to download from The App Store.