In The Style raises over 1 million pounds for The Bowelbabe Fund

In The Style has raised more than 1 million pounds in aid of the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, through its collaboration with Dame Deborah James.

The amount has been raised in less than a month through the sale of the Dame Deborah James ‘Rebellious Hope’ T-shirts and the sale of the full collection that launched at the end of May.

The 'In The Style x Dame Deborah James' collection was only available for a limited time only and featured 18 pieces spanning sizes 6-28. While the popularity of the ‘Rebellious Hope’ T-shirt, which was originally launched in white, has been added in pink, black and navy colourways.

Commenting on the news, James said in a statement: “I’m blown away and beyond thankful for all the support that the public has shown in buying the T-shirts but also the generosity of In The Style to make it all happen. 1 million pounds is far beyond the expectations we ever talked about at the beginning! And it’s such a milestone that will make a massive impact.”

The money will be donated to The Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, which was launched last month to support causes and projects that James is passionate about, such as funding clinical trials and research into personalised medicine that could result in new treatments for cancer patients. This includes projects in collaboration with partners such as The Institute of Cancer Research and The Royal Marsden and supporting campaigns to raise awareness of cancer, such as Bowel Cancer UK’s Never Too Young campaign. Since The Bowelbabe Fund was announced, it has already surpassed 6 million pounds in donations.

In The Style founder and chief brand officer, Adam Frisby added: “I am absolutely delighted for Deborah that we have been able to support her with this project and raise over 1 million pounds for The Bowelbabe Fund in less than a month of the collection and T-shirts going live. This is entirely down to the incredible support from Deborah’s followers and our amazing customers, we can’t thank them enough.

“We are so proud to have worked with Deborah on this project to raise so much money for such a great cause. It will change so many lives, just as Deborah intended when she founded The Bowelbabe Fund.”