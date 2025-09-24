In The Style's Adam Frisby launches new brand

Adam Frisby, founder of In The Style, has unveiled a new fashion brand with influencer Perrie Sian, called Reasn.

Introduced on his personal social media, Frisby stated that the fashion brand was built on “inclusivity, quality and style,” and would launch on October 5.

Frisby stated: “From the start, our goal was clear: to bridge the gap between fashion and inclusivity. That’s why every single piece will launch in sizes 6–28, with petite and tall options too - because great fashion should fit everyone.

“This is more than just a new brand. It’s a new chapter for us both and we’re so proud to finally bring you along for the journey.”

From the accompanying video, Frisby added that Reasn has been a year in the making, which makes the timeline not that long after he stepped down as chief executive of In The Style in October 2024.

The sneak peek showcased branded sweatshirts and matching track pants, leggings and knitted coords, in an autumnal colour palette of chocolate brown and dark red, alongside neutral grey, white and black tones.

Sian, who has more than 2 million Instagram followers, said on her Instagram stories that the new brand’s goal was to “take those core basics and enhance them the best they can be”.

The brand is allowing customers to sign up reasn.com for early access to the collection and launch updates, with both Frisby and Sian revealing that more than 75,000 people have already signed up since the unveiling earlier this week.