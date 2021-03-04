Inaugural Yu Prize announces finalists for 2021

Yu Prize has named 16 fashion designers as finalists for its inaugural 2021 edition launched to support emerging Chinese designers.

The new annual initiative was launched by Wendy Yu, founder and chief executive of Yu Holdings, as part of its continued mission to “cultivate creativity” in collaboration with Paris Fashion Week and Shanghai Fashion Week.

Commenting on the finalists, Yu, said in a statement: “Our 16 Yu Prize finalists as a collective represent the best of the burgeoning Chinese creative and design landscape; they have deeply impressed us with their vision, aesthetic, quality, commercial sense and voice.

“As they aspire to reinterpret our cultural heritage and revive traditional know-how, we are seeing an obvious shift from Made in China to Created in China. As an ambassador of emerging talents for The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, I’m passionate about building bridges together across continents and strengthening our global eco-system, whilst supporting the Chinese creative class.”

The prize aims to provide critical support for the domestic fashion industry in China and provide a platform for international exposure and collaboration, with the winner set to receive a cash prize of 1,000,000 Chinese Yuan, approximately 150,000 US dollars / 127,000 euros.

The winner will be announced at Shanghai Fashion Week in April and will also receive mentoring for 12 months by international industry experts, with a special focus on sustainability, alongside a showcase at Sphere Showroom at Paris Fashion Week and a celebratory event co-hosted by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode and Wendy Yu Showcase at Shanghai Fashion Week.

There will also be a business incubation at Yu Holdings, offering the winner consulting, resource allocation, promotional and investment opportunities, as well as the chance to retail at Harrods.

The finalists were selected by Yu Holdings in collaboration with the Yu Prize committee which is compromised on Madame Lu, vice secretary-general of Shanghai Fashion Week, Pascal Morand, executive president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Sara Maino, deputy director of Vogue Italia and head of Vogue Talents and Michael Ward, managing director of Harrods.

The 16 emerging Chinese designers to be named the inaugural Yu Prize finalist are At-One-Ment, Chenpeng, Danshan, Donsee10, 8On8, Garçon by Gçogcn, Ming Ma, Oude Waag, Redemptive, Shie Lyu, Shushu/Tong, Shutting Qiu, Susan Fang, Windowsen, Yueqi Qi, Zi Ii Ci Ien.

All of the finalists will be exhibited at Shanghai Fashion Week in April 2021, where an official awards ceremony will also take place, and the jury, including fashion designers, Giambattista Valli, Diane Von Furstenberg, and Jason Wu will review the applications and creative assignments to select the winners.