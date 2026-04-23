Independent brands and creativity define the 42nd edition of Riga Fashion Week

In a period where multinational brands are struggling to restore turnover and remain bound by brand DNA and archives, the current generation of Latvian fashion is instead playing with deep-rooted history and healthy creativity, two factors that defined the most recent edition of Riga Fashion Week.

Riga developed a fashion sensibility and craftsmanship that spread during Soviet rule

What is most striking at the Latvian fashion week is the high attendance at the shows, which includes the general public. The brands' clients, though not necessarily actors or celebrities, are invited by the individual labels and arrive in carefully curated outfits, even formal eveningwear. The shows in the Latvian city take place from the late afternoon onwards, while the middle of the day is dedicated to showroom visits, presentations by smaller brands or museum exhibitions.

The city of Riga has long cultivated a fashion sensibility and craftsmanship. This spread to compensate for the scarcity of accessories and clothing during the era of Soviet rule. As Agrita Greenwald, curator and project manager of the Riga Fashion Museum, explained to FashionUnited, “to satisfy the need to dress elegantly, many Latvians who could not find what they wanted in the shops had to be resourceful and learn to make clothes with their own hands”.

This may also be why the taste for 'dressing well' has remained important, especially on certain occasions. As Natalya Muzichkina, founder and director of the Riga Fashion Museum, says, “you can see it clearly when you go to the theatre, where people have maintained the custom of dressing appropriately”.

The 42nd edition of Riga Fashion Week, founded by Elena Strahova, hosted 18 Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian and international designers

With this backdrop, the 42nd edition of Riga Fashion Week, founded by Elena Strahova, who is also its CEO, took place from April 14 to 18 and hosted 18 Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian and international designers.

Among the Latvian brands presenting their autumn/winter 2026-2027 collections were Anna Kruz; Baé by Katya Shehurina; Iveta Vecmane; Katya Katya; Natalija Jansone; Studio Mx; Sviests by Sergey Hatanzeisky; Una Berzina and Verens. Other brands present included Hannes Rüütel (Estonia); Laura Daili and Lilija Klim-Larionova (Lithuania); Paul Williams Atelier (UK/Nigeria) and A.Cont (Spain/Peru). The Latvian Design Stories-Butterman space, a showroom located in the centre of Riga, hosted presentations by Novaliss (Spain/Latvia), Annaelizabete.Fashion and Lyuiize (Latvia).

These include both established names in the Baltic States and more niche, independent brands. Their main market until a few years ago was Russia, but since the outbreak of the conflict they have been trying to develop more within the Baltic States and also grow in the rest of Europe through e-commerce, Strahova said.

What is striking about their proposals, and what sometimes represents a breath of fresh air compared to the more famous European fashion capitals, is the approach to presenting the collections. It is an approach capable of putting the garment at the centre, letting the brand speak through the clothes.

Laura Daili, for example, brought looks steeped in material contrasts, artistic details, transparencies and sculptural silhouettes to the catwalk. The inspiration for the collection, entitled “Invisible tension”, is the glass fragment. This symbolises not only vulnerability but also change: the end of the old and the beginning of the new. This idea is enriched by the designer's personal interpretation: the saying 'shards bring good luck' has been transformed into a visual language where fragmentation acquires aesthetic value. The collection's aesthetic is also influenced by the designer's personal environment. Her husband is a glass artist, making the process of working with this material an integral part of the fashion creation. Transparencies, reflections, clean lines and structure are not random elements, but a coherently developed design direction.

A look from the autumn/winter 2027 collection by Laura Daili Credits: Riga Fashion Week, ph, Toms Norde

“One of the strongest accents of the collection are the corsets, accessories and structural elements made from recycled glass. Here, glass serves not only as a decorative detail but as a structural material that defines the lines of the body, creating the effect of fragile armour,” explained designer Laura Dailidėnienė.

Visually, the collection thrives on contrasts. Layered silhouettes and light, fluid dresses alternate with rigid, architectural forms, creating a dynamic whole. Transparency here becomes both an aesthetic choice and a conceptual layer. The colour palette is dominated by shades of mint, cool tones of green and bright red, combined with black and white to reinforce the feeling of freshness and delicacy.

The glass fragments are not hidden; on the contrary, they are deliberately highlighted.

A look from the AnnaElizabete.Fashion collection Credits: AnnaElizabete.Fashion, ph. Mārtiņš Goldbergs

The bridal collection presented by designer Anna Elizabete was also interesting. It is an ode to femininity that intertwines delicate lace and crochet work with modern design. “They are all recycled pieces, in many cases they are tablecloths, coasters,” the designer Anna Elizabete Kasparsone, who founded the brand, told FashionUnited. “These are garments that can be combined together in multiple versions. I really like to leave the freedom of choice to the customer”.

In short, the ready-to-wear pieces are layerable, transformable and designed to be worn on different occasions, from day looks to wedding or honeymoon outfits. In addition to integrating upcycling techniques, the collection also features accessories created in collaboration with the brand Korte Art. “In many cases I also design custom-made garments; among my clients are many theatre actors and musicians,” stressed Kasparsone. She graduated from the Art Academy of Latvia and has professional experience gained through internships at luxury brands in London and participation in international studios and competitions in Italy, France and China.

Custom-made garments but also high fashion and semi-couture: the Baltic fashion week offered a variety of interpretations of the fashion industry. Studio Mx, which showed on the first day, for example, is a semi-couture womenswear brand. The label, also with a view to sustainability, makes each garment to order and durable, designed never to go out of fashion.

The creator of Mx is Megija Luīze Pudāne. Originally from Latvia, she graduated with a degree in fashion design from Ifa Paris in 2024.

The autumn/winter 2027 collection by Studio Mx Credits: Riga Fashion Week, ph. Toms Norde

Megija founded the brand in 2020, starting with colourful creations without yet having a clear idea of what the brand's style or identity would be. The brand took the name Mx in 2021.

During her studies, she perfected her skills and found her own style: an aesthetic of simple yet elegant designs, focused on shapes and silhouettes, and characterised by her love for the colour black. The collection presented during the Latvian event is a celebration of flowing dresses, transparencies, and silhouettes that are sometimes hinted at and sometimes hugged by the garments.

Iveta Vecmane Credits: Riga Fashion Week, ph. Toms Norde

The woman who inspired designer Iveta Vecmane, who founded her eponymous Latvian fashion brand in 2017, is gritty, rigorous and elegant. The label represents the timeless elegance of a self-confident and emancipated Northern European woman. Its core values are based on the principles of slow and sustainable fashion, encouraging customers to invest in high-quality garments and create a smart, durable capsule wardrobe. This gives way to suits, pencil skirts, and light, ethereal shirts. Black, white and red is the colour palette chosen by the designer.

A fresh collection, with a nod to the new generations, was proposed by Varens. The brand, founded in 2015, started by specialising in high-quality home and indoor clothing for women. In 2023, it embarked on an evolutionary path, introducing inclusive designs for men and women, with a constant focus on quality and comfort.

The aim is to support nature by creating and producing authentic and stylish womenswear made from environmentally friendly materials. Through the production of limited collections, the brand aims to reduce excessive consumption.

The label was founded by Katerina Varan, a designer with a deep knowledge of pattern making and tailoring, while she was expecting a child. The designer's goal is to combine excellent quality with accessibility, making elegant and well-made garments available to a wider audience.

A look by Iveta Vecmane Credits: Riga Fashion Week, ph Toms Norde