India Hicks launches swimwear collection with Sea Level Australia

British designer and former model India Hicks has unveiled a swimwear collaboration with Sea Level Australia designed to empower “women of all ages”.

The 20-piece India Hicks x Sea Level swimwear collection takes inspiration from the iconic allure of the classic Bond girl and features a monochrome palette of black and white, accented with subtle gold details, across one-pieces, bikinis, and surf suits to cater to diverse body shapes.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hicks said in a statement: "I wanted to go a little higher on the hip, a little tighter on the waist, a little skimpier on the bra, because I think that women, even more in our 50s, shouldn't lose sight of ourselves. Life is more exciting, more thrilling now than ever before."

India Hicks x Sea Level swimwear collection campaign Credits: Sea Level

The collection showcases Australian swimwear brand’s Sea Level's signature body-sculpting technology and SPF 50+ fabrics, and includes plunging necklines, higher leg cuts, and lower backlines, designed to enhance and flatter the natural silhouette.

Steve Philpott, chief executive of Bond-Eye Australia, the parent company of Sea Level, added: "India's personal style and unwavering attention to detail are evident in every element of the collection, from its proportions and colour choices to its carefully considered accents."